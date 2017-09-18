Go Round FC Continues Promotion Chase In NNL

Go Round FC at the weekend maintained their stronghold on 2nd place on the Nigeria National League Southern Conference log with a 2-0 win over Ikorodu United.

It was George Vincent that broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when he jabbed home from close range a Shadrach Asiegbu cross.

George Vincent and Shadrach Asiegbu were guilty of profligacy in the first half accounting for a couple of missed scoring chances.

Ikorodu United had a penalty shout turned down by the referee early in the 2nd half as they attacked off the counter.

In the 61st minute, Ikorodu United coach, Theo De Jong took off Moughara Dede for Osondu Benjamin to try and rescue something from the game and then Ngozi Elechi of Go Round FC took off George Vincent for Ufere Chinedu in the 73rd minute.

Two minutes later, another change for the visitors saw Adodo Stephen replace Sodiq Rilwan.

Shadrach Asiegbu thought he had won a penalty for his side when he was muscled off the ball in the penalty area but the referee waived for play to go on.

With 5 minutes left to play, Addulah Fatai was taken off for Anyanwu Stephen as the visitors, maybe wanted to keep the scoreline low.

Shadrach Asiegbu was brought down in the penalty area in the 86th minute and the referee called a penalty for Go Round FC.

Before the penalty kick was taken, Ezekiel Bassey was sent off for a 2nd bookable offence then Chile Azu stepped up to take the kick, putting the ball behind Richard Ocheayi but injuring his thigh in the process.

At 2-0, Ngozi Elechi took off injured Chile Azu for Chris Kpekpe and Go Round FC held on to win 2-0.

Theo De Jong said after the game that a lot of his players could not reach the level they were a few weeks ago and this contributed to the loss.

“We played one of our worst games in the league. We had a good last two months. Good games, but this was not good enough.

“The players did not raise their level, what they can play,” De Jong said.

Ngozi Elechi praised his players for a job well done saying it was one of the best games his side had played this season.

“It was a deserved victory. My boys played well, the marking, closing down and all. I am glad the way they played. I was disappointed in some areas as they could not take their goal scoring opportunities, but the most important thing here is just the three points,” Elechi said.