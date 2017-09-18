Flow Station Occupation: Monarch Dissociates Rivers Community

The occupation of OML 25 flow station operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Belema Community, Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State has continued to generate reactions from critical stakeholders.

The Amanyanabo of Belema Community, HRH Ibinabo Kalaoriye who reacted to the protest in a statement made available to The Tide, recently, dissociated, the people of Belema host community, from the protest.

The monarch pointed out that the protesters that stormed OML 25 flow station are not indigenes of Belema Community but mercenaries hired to foment trouble in the area.

He said several speed boats conveyed the protesters from various places to invade the Belema field platform to carry out the protest on the purported refusal of SPDC to sell off its oil facilities and installations. He described the invasion of Belema community by the protesters as a security threat to the community and called on security operatives to come to the aid of the people and avert security breaches in the area.

The Royal father also assured the commitment of the people of Belema community to put in place security surveillance to compliment the effort of the security agencies in securing the SPDC assets in the area.

He called on the management of SPDC to disregard the protests and continue with their lawful business in the area, as well as beef up more security within and around its facilities to nib in the bud plans by the protesters to cause damages. The Tide gathered that the Federal Government’s position on the contentious OML 25 flow station was made clear during meetings held with stakeholders in Abuja.

The Federal Government represented by the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was reported to have declared that its interest in the ownership of OML 25 flow station, remains paramount as there was no plan to divest or sell the facilities.

