Firm Suspends Work At PH Airport

Operations have been temporarily suspended at the project site of the on-going construction of the arrival terminal building of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa for more than one week now as at the time of this report.

The Tide has observed that the project site which has been a beehive of activities in the past three months has now been deserted by workers of the construction company handling the project, the Inter-Bau Construction Limited.

A visit to the project site at the airport has revealed that both staff of the company and the labour engaged for the job have deserted the site, in spite of the 60 day ultimatum given to the company by Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to bring the project to an appreciable level which is to expire on the last week of this month.

At the moment, roofing of the building is yet to be done, as against earlier promise and commitment made by the company to beat the dead-line given to them by the Vice President.

However, when The Tide called on the site Supervisor and deputy project Manager of Inter –Bau, Engr Moses Nweke to ascertain the true position of things, it was gathered that the company was facing a serious financial challenge.

He said that the company did not want to continue to incure more debt, especially for payment of wages for the engaged labour and workers, so, we had to allow them go temporarily until when funds are available.

According to Nweke, efforts have been made severally to secure loan through their bank, but that such step has not yielded positive result as the federal government is yet to pay for the project completion.

It would be recalled that the then Acting President on his visit to Port Harcourt in July 2017 gave a 60 day ultimatum to the company to bring the job to an appreciable level, which will expire on September 28th this year.

Corlins Walter