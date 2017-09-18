FG, IPOB Clash: Need For Caution

The recent violent clashes between the Nigerian Army and the secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Brafra (IPOB) in the South-East region has, no doubt escalated tension and crisis in some parts of the country and has become a source of serious concern.

Last week, soldiers had several violent clashes with the proscribed IPOB supporters which led to the loss of many lives and destruction of properties in Umuahia and Aba in Abia State and Oyigbo in Rivers State. Police stations were also attacked and destroyed in the process.

Reports also had it that some northern youths rose against the Igbos resident in Kaduna and Jos in retaliation of alleged attack on some northerners in Oyigbo in Rivers State by members of the IPOB.

The unfortunate incident had occurred after the Nigerian Army deployed soldiers to the South-East under an operation codenamed ‘Operation Python Dance II’ which seeks to curb violent crimes within the region and the alleged invasion of the native home of the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, by soldiers.

According to a statement by the Chief of Training and Operations of the Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. D.D. Ahmadu, the ‘Operation Python Dance II’ was going to take place in the five South-Eastern States to address “assassinations, attack on security personnel and theft of weapons, violent agitations, armed banditry and kidnapping”.

While The Tide condemns all forms of criminal activities in parts of the country, we urge the Federal Government to apply absolute caution in handling the IPOB agitation and other security threats. Utmost care and high degree of diplomacy should be applied in order not to further escalate tension in the country.

We hold that the latest military show of force to deal with legitimate, peaceful agitation for self-determination runs contrary to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other international conventions. A situation where combat troops are deployed to deal with a non-violent civil matter in a democratic setting such as ours should be discouraged at this moment of our national life.

We are worried that since the emergence of the APC-led Federal Government, the nation’s democracy is daily being threatened by sundry issues, chief among them injustice, security and the economy.

There is no gain-saying the fact that when a peaceful people are pushed to the extreme over issues concerning their rights of existence and ethnic identities, the consequences are often far-reaching.

Therefore, we suggest that rather than the use of force, the Federal Government should borrow a leaf from the strategy applied by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in handling the Niger Delta militancy with dialogue and consultations, to prevent further bloodshed and tension as being witnessed in parts of the country now.

Instead of attempting to suppress agitations, the Federal Government should accede to calls for the restructuring of the country so that Nigerians can have a country they can call their own. Therefore, the only viable option to resolve whatever problem in the South-East region and indeed the entire country is dialogue.

The Tide also calls on IPOB and other groups to apply extreme caution. They must ensure that such agitations are peaceful and lawful.

While we believe in the continued corporate existence of Nigeria as one indivisible country, we urge that the expression of yearnings and aspirations should hold within the confines of the law and respect for the rights of other Nigerians. This is not the time to engage in acts that are capable of threatening the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

We equally condemn the attack on members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists by the military in Abia State. It is unwarranted and should therefore be properly investigated and the culprits brought to book.

It is our view that at this point in Nigeria’s history, all efforts must be made to guard jealously, the hard-earned democracy which the media, individuals and groups fought hard to enthrone.

The time is now for government to make conscious effort to ensure that the incessant bloodletting in the country is arrested.