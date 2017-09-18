Expert Tasks Stakeholders On Quality Education

A call has gone to stakeholders in the education sector in Rivers State not to compromise effort of government in providing quality education for the betterment of the citizens.

An education expert, Dr. Charity Fiberesima gave the advice in Opobo Town, yesterday in an interview with The Tide on government good efforts at providing quality education for her citizens in all facets of life, stressing that the state government under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike has within the lifespan of his administration provided better educational future for the citizens in terms of teaching, learning and infrastructural developments.

She said that it would be wrong for stakeholders in the sector to compromise government quest to build better educational future for her citizens, pointing out that the state government, in its sincere determination has stimulated and sustained high academic standard in the state.

She urged the state Ministry of Education to root out schools established in the state without approval from the Ministry with relevant stipulated guidelines and approval.

“We should help government phase out compromise in our day to day activities by tackling seriously, the establishment of illegal schools in the state because the guidelines are there.

“How do schools began operation? It is similar to the public school. Most times, you would have done lots of things before you actually come and apply because at the time such application is made, you are now telling government that you have set up a school and that it should come to inspect it.”

“Government must see that you have met some of the requirements before they can approve the school. Of course, you must show the ministry the structure, the school must be well-furnished, you must have equipment, educational materials in the school, you must have sports field, where the ministry’s inspectors would come to see things for themselves before such approval is considered.

She therefore, advised private school owners, inspectors of education in the 23 Local Government Areas of the State and other stakeholders in the sector not to compromise effort of government at repositioning the education sector for greater future by duly registering their schools.

Bethel Sam Toby