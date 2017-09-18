Dev Projects: LG Boss Chides Group’s Coordinator Over Comments

Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Khana Local Government Area, Gbere Likwezi has chided the coordinator of Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates, Gani Tobaa over statement on the ongoing Bori-Sakpenwa Road and renovation works at Birabi Memorial Grammar School (BMGS), Bori.

Hon Likwezi who spoke to The Tide at the sideline of the South-East senatorial thanksgiving service organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Sunday at Bori described statements by Tobaa as irresponsible and baseless.

The Khana caretaker committee chairman described Tobaa as a political mercenary who likes to create controversy in order to get attention and urged the general public to ignore the self-styled Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates leader.

Likwezi emphasised, “I want to say that Tobaa is using the name of Ken Saro Wiwa for personal and political gains, Ken Saro – Wiwa was not a politician when he was alive but a human rights advocate. So, I will advise Tobaa to stop using the name of our hero to popularise himself selfishly”.

The Khana CTC chairman said the ongoing road construction on Bori / Sakpenwa route was of high quality and that so far, the contractor has displayed commitment to ensure that the project is completed on due time.

Also on the ongoing renovation works at Birabi Memorial Grammar School at Bori, Likwezi said “anybody can go and confirm the quality of job being done on the former moribund school”.

He recalled that in the past both projects had been used for politics by previous administration but that Wike came and fulfilled his electoral promise to the Ogoni and should be commended.

Meanwhile, Hon. Likwezi had described the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as brother to the Ogoni people maintaining that since assuming office, the governor has touched the lives of the Ogoni people than previous administrations.

“Wike is like a brother who knows your problems and constraints and is ready to make sure you get out of the problem,” Lilawezi submitted.

Listing the various projects sited and completed by the Wike-led administration, the Khana CTC boss held that apart from the ongong works on Bori /Sakpenwa Road and school renovation at BMGS, the Kpobie-Bodo Road, Bori General Hospital, and the Bodo General Hospital have been renovated and equipped.