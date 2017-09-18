Belema Oil To End Gas Flaring In 2019

The management of Belema Oil has set 2019 as deadline to end gas flaring  in all its operations.
Managing Director of the company, Engr. Boma Brown,  who disclosed this during the Belema Oil interactive  session  and introduction  of the  company’s community engagement model in Port Harcourt recently said that the company is looking at the  possibility of  monetising its  gas resources.
Brown  said that a committee has been  set-up to work out modalities  for  achieving the feat  stressing  that  the company’s operation is designed to ensure   an environmental friendliness.
According to  him, all cases of pollution and  environmental  degradation. Will not be part of  Belema  Oil Brown said that the company is desirous of integrating  the communities into its operations, stressing that  a skills acquisition centre is being setup by the  management to ensure that the communities  acquire the  necessary  skills that will  help it  in the  oil and gas industry.
He  however urged for peace to enable  the company achieve its desire  objectives.
Also speaking, the President  of  Belema Oil,  Mr. Jack-Rich Tein said that the companys desire is to check all cases of oil pollution  in its host  communities. Tein, who  was represented by the  Deputy  Managing  Director of the company,  Engr.  Pedro   Piaz 3, said that the company would integrate the communities  into its operations.
According to him, this would  enable the  communities  to  see its  environment as blessing  rather than  a cause. Speaking in an interview  with newsmen, the  Paramount Ruler Of Ngeze Community Kula, Kingdom,  Chief  Egbekuro  Opueze, commended the company for initiating plans to  end gas flaring in its  operations in the area.

