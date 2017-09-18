Belema Oil To End Gas Flaring In 2019

The management of Belema Oil has set 2019 as deadline to end gas flaring in all its operations.

Managing Director of the company, Engr. Boma Brown, who disclosed this during the Belema Oil interactive session and introduction of the company’s community engagement model in Port Harcourt recently said that the company is looking at the possibility of monetising its gas resources.

Brown said that a committee has been set-up to work out modalities for achieving the feat stressing that the company’s operation is designed to ensure an environmental friendliness.

According to him, all cases of pollution and environmental degradation. Will not be part of Belema Oil Brown said that the company is desirous of integrating the communities into its operations, stressing that a skills acquisition centre is being setup by the management to ensure that the communities acquire the necessary skills that will help it in the oil and gas industry.

He however urged for peace to enable the company achieve its desire objectives.

Also speaking, the President of Belema Oil, Mr. Jack-Rich Tein said that the companys desire is to check all cases of oil pollution in its host communities. Tein, who was represented by the Deputy Managing Director of the company, Engr. Pedro Piaz 3, said that the company would integrate the communities into its operations.

According to him, this would enable the communities to see its environment as blessing rather than a cause. Speaking in an interview with newsmen, the Paramount Ruler Of Ngeze Community Kula, Kingdom, Chief Egbekuro Opueze, commended the company for initiating plans to end gas flaring in its operations in the area.