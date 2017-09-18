Baseball, Softball Players Are Biggest Earners – President

The President of Baseball and Softball in Nigeria, Victor Fingesi has urged Nigerians to take the sports serious, because the players are one of the biggest sports earners in the world.

He said apart from that the sports is also the most interesting while playing.

Fingesi made the assertion, while responding to questions from sports journalists, shortly before the closing ceremony of National Youth Games, in Ilorin at the weekend,.

The President explained that football is not the biggest paying sports, but it is unfortunate that in this part of the world most people thought footballers are the highest earners.

“Currently baseball and softball are played in few state capitals. Very soon it will be the most popular game in the country.

I urged Nigerians to take the sports serious because it is one of the most interesting games, besides the players are the biggest earners,” Fingesi said.

According to him, the biggest challenge of the sports is training pitch.

“Apart from poor sponsorship hindering the rapid growth of the sports, training pitch seems to be the major challenge, because governments are not considering the sports while building sports complexes.

“I am happy that youths are gathered once again to compete among themselves. This is what the country deserves for kid to compete to enable us discover talents,” he stated.

