…As Tanzania’s Captain Attributes Loss To Inexperience

Captain of Tanzanian female U- 20 team, Hamisu Shamimu, says they lost their first leg world cup qualifier match at the Samuel Ogebemuida stadium due to inexperience.

Nigeria’s Falconets beat the Tanzanian 3-0 with Lilian Tule’s goal and Rashidat Ajibade’ brace.

Speaking at post match conference, Shamimu, said the match was the team’s first international outing.

The captain, who acknowledged that the match was tough for her side, however, expressed disappointment over the team’s loss to the Falconets..

She however, said that they would go back to the drawing board to restrategize ahead of the second leg, adding, “”we will give Nigeria a good fight at the return leg”.

Falconets captain, Famuditi Oluwakemi said the team’s victory was well deserved and would repeat the feat at the return leg in Dar es Salaam.

Meanwhile, the Edo Government has expressed readiness to host the Falconets when they lift the world cup.

Gov Godwin Obaseki, who made the promise after the match, commended the standard of play which he described as very high.