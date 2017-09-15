Weightlifting Coaches Decry Age-Cheating At NYG

Allegations of age falsification are casting a shadow over performances in the weightlifting event at the ongoing 3rd National Youth Games (NYG) at the University of Ilorin Sports Complex.

Coach Mike Kama of Anambra said the purpose of the NYG was being defeated as over-aged athletes were allowed to compete with younger talents.

Kama said it was clear that those who won on Monday were above the 17 years maximum age limit for athletes at the Games even when they weighed 48kg.

He urged the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation to save the game by ensuring that there was fair and equitable screening.

On her part, Coach Angel Rich of Bayelsa deplored the organisation of the Games, saying that had made it to lack competitiveness.

She said results from the National Youth Games were now looking like those of the National Sports Festival because the rules on age-limit were not observed.

“This under-48kg is rubbish, as far as I am concerned. How can we catch them young like this?

“When the first group (Group B) competed, you will know that the weightlifters are under 17, but the Group A is filled with mature athletes.

“They (the organisers) said this is a Youth Games, but how can the results we are getting here be almost the same with those of the National Sports Festival?

“We cannot catch them young like this, and this is just too bad for the weightlifting sport because they are not allowing fair play,’’ she said.

Responding, Louis Okoro, a member of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation and its Head of Publicity Unit, said those aggrieved and with valid proof of infractions should petition the Games secretariat.

Okoro said the Federation was confident that all athletes passed through thorough screening at the Main Organising Committee (MOC) level and the Federation level.

“However, the results would be revisited if the complainants channelled their grievances through the appropriate means,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, competition in the sport’s 48kg female category was concluded on Monday at the Faculty of Arts and Culture’s Lecture Theatre.