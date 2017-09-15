RSG Inaugurates C’ttee On Norkpo, Ogu Boundary Dispute

The Rivers State Government has inaugurated a 20-member Technical Committee to wade into the Norkpo/Ogu Boundary Dispute as part of deliberate efforts to entrench peace and development in the area.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who is the chairman of the Rivers State Boundary Commission said on receipt of a letter from Norkpo community about the alleged seizure of their farm land by their Ogu neighbours, the Rivers State Boundary Commission invited stakeholders to a meeting on July 13, 2017, where both communities signed an undertaking to keep the peace.

According to Banigo, a second meeting was convened on August 17, 2017, where a report was made that some construction work was going on in the disputed land, which is a violation of the peace pact.

This action, the deputy governor said necessitated the setting up of an inspection team which visited the disputed area on August 27, to assess the situation on ground, and came up with the recommendation that a technical committee be set up to bring about lasting peace in the area.

Banigo, who re-echoed Governor Nyesom Wike’s desire to develop all nooks and crannies of the state, advised members of the technical committee to work within the terms of reference to pave way for peace and development in the area.

The terms of reference of the committee include hearing and receiving of presentations from parties that will assist in the resolution of the dispute, advise generally on the boundary between Norkpo in Tai and Ogu community in Ogu/Bolo local government areas.

The committee is also to determine and trace the boundary line between Norkpo and Ogu communities in line with necessary valid documents/instruments as may be presented before the technical committee.

The technical committee is also expected to work within a reasonable budget in line with the present economic realities and submit its report within three months.

In his response, the Chairman of the Technical Committee, Chief Silas Eneyo, who thanked the deputy governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state, said the committee members were aware that boundary matters were very delicate, and promised to carry out the assignment with utmost diligence and honesty.

The committee has Dr. Silas Eneyo as chairman, with Surveyor Noel Elenwo, Egerton Madume, Albert Sogules, Esv Ogah George, D.P.O. Tai LGA, D.P.O. Ogu/Bolo LGA, DSS, Ogu/Bolo, DSS, Tai LGA, York Francis Newton, Victor Haliday, Chief Festus Tanza, and Prince Paul Aminikpo as members.

Others are Barrister N.J.A. Ikeka, Surveyor Andy Nwikinane, Chief Spiff Taribo-Amgbara, Chief Anthony Ibifuro Tamunonime, Chief Samuel Ibisiki-Mgbeka, Prof. Sika Orupabo, and Barrister Abraham Derefaka.