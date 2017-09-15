Olamide Makes World Bill Board Debut …With Summer Body

Nigerian singer, Olamide has made his world bill board debut with his newly released song with his fellow super star singer Davido, titled “Summer Body.” The song also has an eye candy video which was shot in the United States of America (USA). The award winning singer was very much excited by the award that he took to his social media apps to share the good news.

The mass communication graduate of Tai Soarin University of Education, was born on the 15th of March 1989 in Bariga Lagos. He started his professional music career in 2010 with the release of his first single ‘Eni Duro’ released under the coded tunes record label to which he was signed into at the time. This song received wide critical acclaim and instantly shot him to limelight.

In 2011 he released his first album titled “Rapsodi” which featured several top Nigerian artistes like ID cabasa, Wizkid, D’banj Reminisce and 9ice, followed by YBNL in 2012 which also featured major Nigeria artistes like Tiwa Savage, Dammy Krane, Kayswitch Samkley, Davido and a couple of upcoming artistes as well as another album in 2013, titled ‘Baddest Boy Ever Liveth” and street OT album in 214 which featured Don Jazzy and Viktoh.

One attribute that has helped Olamide to stay afloat in his musical career is his ability to stay away from scandals and is strong work ethic. He has also been rewarded with several nominations in various categories of awards most of which he won. He is also popular and among the richest artistes in Nigeria.