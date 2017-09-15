Oil Mill Market Records Low Traders’ Turnout

The weekly Oil Mill Market in Rumukurushi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Wednesday, experienced low turnout of traders and customers.

A visit to the market showed that the market was scantily populated as against its usual boisterousness.

The traders attributed the development to the clash between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Hausa community in Oyigbo, Oyibo Local Government Area of the state and the dusk to dawn curfew declared in Abia State, Tuesday.

They stated that most of the traders usually come from Aba, the Abia State commercial city and could have been deterred from coming to the market due to curfew.

A trader in the market, Mr Chidi Madumere, noted, “the market is experiencing hard time, we recently contended with flood and now we believe that the market today is dull because traders who come from Aba were prevented from coming.”

This could be due to the fight in Oyigbo between the Biafra people and the Hausa community. There is also curfew in Aba which could also be a reason because most of the traders here come from Aba.”

Meanwhile, customers at the market lamented that price of commodities were astronomically high, saying that it could be due to the few number of traders in the market on Wednesday.

Tonye Nria-Dappa