Obuah Hails Wike’s Market, Motor Park Initiative In Bori

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah says the plan by Governor Nyesom Wike to build a world class market and motor park in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area is a welcome development and demonstrates the governor’s magnanimity towards Ogoni in particular and Rivers in general.

Bro. Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt expressed hope that these landmark projects would not only change the face of Bori City but would also go a long way to boosting the economic wellbeing of the people.

The PDP chairman thanked Governor Wike for spreading development across the state, adding that the projects would also boost commercial activities and provide job opportunities to the unemployed in the area.

While commending the governor for ensuring that Ogoni was not left out in his developmental agenda, Obuah expressed confidence that ‘Mr. Projects’ would, in his usual manner give the projects speedy execution.

He called on Ogonis to continue in their support for the governor, stressing that to whom much is given, must is also expected.

The PDP chairman further noted that these numerous projects which Governor wike has graciously executed in Ogoniland were coming just two years of his stay in office.

“Our dynamic governor is a performer. He is a promise keeper; and that is why the people are happy with him. He is on course and the train of development is on the move to touch every nook and cranny of the state. All we ask is for the people to give him the necessary support and appreciation”, Obuah stated.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike during a thanksgiving church service held in Bori last Sunday, had announced the construction of a world-class market and motor park in Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area which also doubles as the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people.