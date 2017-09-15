NAMA Decries Poor Power Supply At Owerri Airport

The Airspace Manager of the National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) in-charge of the Owerri Airport, Mr Paul Akalazu has decried the poor power supply situation and the challenges it has posed to their operations at the Owerri airport.

Akalazu, who bared his mind on the poor power situation in an interview with newsmen in Owerri said that the airport runs on generators for 24 hours and that the situation is impacting negatively on NAMA lean resources.

“It is really like hell to us. Most times you see me running to the cooperative to source for money to buy diesel, pending when the allocation comes.

“The station spends close to N600,000 monthly for diesel alone, including cost of PMS. We also service the eight generators monthly at the cost of N15,000 each as they are perpetually in use.

“I can tell you that Owerri is the fourth busiest airport both in terms of viability and revenue generation. If you check the chat, you find out that we are even ahead of Kano.

“That is why we are worried that we generate more money, yet our allocation is not commensurate with what we generate. Take a look at Jos, Maiduguri, Kaduna, Yola etc, tell me what they generate.

“We are fourth on the chat on revenue generation and yet when management is giving allocation they will look at how many adjoining stations are attached to an airport, instead of looking at how many aircraft operate into an airport”, Akalazu said.

The airspace manager however explained that he has written severally and has articulated the issue in an Airspace Manager Forum and Communique.