Monarch Promises To Uphold Ekpeye Customs, Tradition

The new Eze Igbu Edeoha in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Clifford Jeremiah Eyii has promised to uphold the customs and tradition of the people of Ekpeye nationality and unite the Ahoada people with the aim to ensure peace and development in the area.

Eze Eyii, who made the commendation shortly after his installation by the Nye- nwe Ele Igbu Edeoha recently, also warned mischief makers to stir clear and allow peace to reign pledging to be upright in decision making.

He expressed appreciation at the efforts of the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the community, Chief Chigbenim Chikpu and Edeoha people for peacefully selecting their new ruler, urging them to support the traditional rulership of the new monarch while soliciting their loyalty to the Eze Igbu Upata the third.

According to him, the selection of Eze Eyii followed a vacancy created as a result of the death of the former occupant of the throne, Chief Franklyn Ebelegu in 2012.

In line with the selection process of Eze Igbu Edeoha from aborigine in 1923, Ajukwu(nye-nwe-ele) crowned Igbe as warrant chief (as it was then called in pre-colonial time)’’, he said.

The historic installation took place last Saturday at the community’s ancestral shrine.

The Tide learnt that Edeoha, the political headquarters of Ahoada East Constituency 11 has been without a traditional ruler since 2012 when the last occupant of the stool died and as a result, there were internal wrangling which brought about a protracted unrest.

But with the emergence of Eze Eyii, peace has returned to the community.

It would be recalled that in 1933, Ekayoro ( nye-nwe-ele) crowned Chief Ekpete while in 1945, Ishiohu (nye-nwe-ele) crowned Enyekpo and in 1962, Oziza (nye-nwe-ele) crowned Chief Frank Okpor as Eze-nwe-ula Edeoha.

In 2003, Daniel Ogbu (nye-nwe-ele) crowned Chief Franklin S. Ebelogu as Eze-nwe-ula, and last Saturday, Elder Humphrey Ajukwu (nye-nwe-ele) crowned Eze Clifford J. Eyii as Eze Igbu Edeoha.