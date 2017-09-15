Minister Seeks Commercilisation Of NIGCOMSAT

The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu says Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT) will be a competitive commercial service provider via commercialisation.

Shittu said this in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Mr Henshaw Ogbubike, Press in the ministry issued in Abuja.

The minister was speaking during the inauguration of new executive directors of NIGCOMSAT.

He said that the agency would also manage government investment in communications satellite through commercialisation of the services of the satellite.

The minister said that ever since the launch of NIGCOMSAT 1R in 2011, several efforts had been made to optimise the value of the satellite success.

He said that the recent initiative to introduce Direct-To-Home Television Broadband and Global Positioning Services was the first attempt to commercialise NIGCOMSAT 1R and appropriately position the company in global 86 dollars annual revenue industry.

Shittu congratulated newly appointed Executive Directors and the entire management staff of NIGCOMSAT.

He said that they must all cooperate with one another to ensure the successful commercialisation of NIGCOMSAT to enable it be self-funding as well as a source of revenue generation to the Federal Government.

The Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Mrs Abimbola Alale represented by Mr Shehu Bello congratulated and welcomed the newly appointed executive directors and expressed readiness to work with them.

She said that the newly appointed executive director would resume work immediately.

The three newly appointed executive directors are Mr Kazeem Raji, Alhaji Mohammad Abubakar and Mr Samson Osagie.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Alhaji Mohammed Lema Abubakar thanked the Federal Government for the appointment and promised that they would work hard to deliver the expected goals of the organisation.