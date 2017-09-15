Media Expert Urges Revival Of NIPOST

The Federal Government has been urged to do all within its reach to revive and make the Nigeria Postal Service (Nipost) a hub of the economy.

The Chairman, Media Concept and Entertainment, Mr Jide Jonah made the appeal in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Wednesday.

He said that if that is achieved, Nipost would help to stabilise the economy.

Jonah said that most countries of the world now use their postal outfits to do most banking and printing jobs.

According to him, since the post was an already established agency, it would cost little to take it to the expected height.

He further explained that the Nipost outfit can also handle both currency minting and similar transactions so as to help in transforming the economy.

The media expert regretted that the agency is yet to be given the required attention going by the current happenings in the area.

He pointed out that the commission is yet to be fully digitalised, adding that until that is done, the needed result may not be achieved.

Another way to enhance the performance of the Nipost, he said, is to pass the postal reform bill into law by the National Assembly.

He noted that upon the passage of the bill, that the agency can become a full public sector entity.

In the same vein, he has called on the Federal Government to carry out a massive recruitment exercise in Nipost so as to enhance its performance and achieve efficiency by its labour force.