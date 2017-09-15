Imo Police Nab Suspected Terrorist, Four Robbers

In less than a week after the parade of 15 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers who took part in the killing of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo and the kidnapping of a Gospel Singer, Prince Chinedu Nwadike and Johnbosco Okoro in Owerri, another resounding achievement has been made by members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Imo State Command, under the able control of Mr. Chris Ezike, the Imo State Commissioner of Police.

The achievement was the arrest and parade of a 16-year-old Onyedikachi Iyiaka, who hails from Umuogwara –Ibeafor, Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area, alleged to be a terrorist/armed robber in comparison with the quantum of weapons recovered from him by the police.

According to CP Ezike in press briefing, an intelligence report got to the command September 8, 2017, in respect of the boy’s criminal activities at Egbelu, Awaka, in Owerri North Local Government Area, which compelled his men to swiftly move into his residence and recovered exhibits which include 400 rounds of chained GPMG live ammunition; one Ak47 empty magazine, one K2 empty magazine, one Army Camouflage bullet proof vest; 1,016 rounds of AK47 live ammunition; one police rain-coat; one green barret cap and one empty ammunition box.

The Police also paraded one suspected kidnapper and murderer, Kingsley Alaukwu (25) of Umuoso-Mgbishi in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area.

He was alleged to have been involved in the abduction, killing and subsequent burial of Gabriel Alaukwu (67) and a 38-year-old Iniobong Sunday on the 5th August, 2017, after the collection of N100,000 ransom.

The suspect was said to have been arrested through a tip-off on August 8, 2017 by the members of ‘SARS’, while three of his crime collaborators, Ugochukwu Ekezie, Emeka Onuegbu and Uju Promise Ekene were still at large.

The police narrated that the decomposed corpses had been exhumed and relocated.

Also paraded was a 26-year-old Kabiru Garba alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of Tochukwu Okeke and Ekemezie Okeke from Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State on the August 2, 2017. The two victims were rescued by the police on the September 5, 2017 and their telephone set and necklace recovered from the abductors. One locally made pistol was said to have been found with Kabiru Garba as an exhibit.

The Imo Commissioner of Police assured the public of the determination of the Police to achieve more in the area of crime prevention and control in the state.

He used the gathering to reward 28 police officers who recorded wonderful exploits in recent arrest of the killers of Rev. Fr. Cyriacus Onunkwo from Ideato South, arrest of the kidnappers of Prince Chinedu Nwadike, Johnbosco Okoro and Njoku Mathias Emeka of Isiala Mbano with a sum of N1m.

