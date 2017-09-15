I Was Used As A Sex Toy – Timaya

Dance hall artiste, Timaya has revealed some of his shocking experiences on his way to the top of his career, including being a sex toy in a recent interview to a media house. The popular artiste insisted on the importance of self belief, hard work and perseverance, attributes that severed him quite well on his journey to the top.

Once a rebellious person as a child, the song star had to deal with having regular sex with an older woman who provided him with food and shelter in his days as a exuberant youth.

“I learnt that to succeed in life, I had to stay passionate about my dreams, never settle for less and keep working hard every day most importantly, I learnt to believe that God makes everything possible in good time. I have passed through a lot of things in life and if I begin to share my story, you will be shocked”, he disclosed.

The Bayelsa State born artiste also said: “I was born into a fairly comfortable family but I was a rebel and I often ran away from home. I once lived in Port Harcourt with a woman who was older than me and she used me like I was a sex toy. I had to service her whenever she had the urge in exchange for food and roof over my head. However, I had always dreamed big. Despite my travails I never let go of my aspirations while believing that one day, I would make it big”.

Timaya who now enjoys a good music career has put all that behind him. Beside a few controversies such as his alleged interest in insulting Journalists, he is doing just fine staying away from more trouble. The songs Ukwu, Plantain Boy, I concur and many others are some of his major relics of his 12 years experience as entertainers.