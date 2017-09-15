How We Were Robbed Of Victory – Nwogu

Former Senator who represented the Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Olaka Nwogu says he and other legislators who lost at the tribunal during the last rerun elections, “did not lose, non square and clear”.

Senator Wogu made the assertion while speaking at a special church thanksgiving service of the Senatorial District by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bori headquarters of Khana Local Government Area recently.

He decried how the results gotten from the field were upturned and manipulated to favour the opposition through the collusion of security agents and compromised electoral officials, saying, “when you go to court and hear the things said that did not happen, you will be saddened”.

Senator Nwogu stated that the Senatorial District recorded the highest number of votes, but ironically also got the highest number of losses as well, out of the 12 who ran for elections, five failed.

In his words, “the state average was 75% to 25% to APC, in Tai it was 85% PDP and 15% APC. At a point no election held in Tai but we were surprised that the tribunal ruled otherwise”.

The ex-Senator said instead of lamenting, the party decided to thank God and to let their opponents know that we are not crying.

He also remarked that he had no regrets, adding, “I have cause to see the sunny side of things”.

The ex-lawmaker commended the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for being by his side and standing for the party even when he was ill.

The ex-Senator equally thanked party faithful, elders, stakeholders and the church for ensuring that there was peace and calm after the elections.

He pledged to always support the governor despite the current situation and urged him to run again in the next election.