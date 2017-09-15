Five Rivers Communities Shut Agip Facility, Protest Neglect

Thousands of youths from five communities in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, yesterday, shut a Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) oil well over alleged neglect of the communities.

The five communities include Akala-Olu, Ukpeliede Enito II, Emeji II in Ogbobi clan and Oshie communities of Engenni clan.

The youth of the five communities expressed regrets that NAOC abandoned the General Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) it had with the communities.

The youth, who were enraged by the underdevelopment and lack of basic infrastructure such as pipe borne water, health and education facilities, and good road networks in the area shut down Oshie Oil Well 7 operated by NAOC.

Speaking during the peaceful protest, the youth President of Ukpeliede community, Comrade Obigili Freeman alleged that NAOC had not been sincere to the host communities, adding that agreements reached in the GMoU had not been implemented.

Freeman said, “Agip has failed us in their Corporate Social Responsibility to the host communities. This is a company that has operated in these communities for over 40 years, yet, the communities have not benefitted anything tangible.

“Since they started operating here, they have not employed any of our people in the company, not even as a cleaner. We have Oshie Oil Wells 7 and 12, still we lack social amenities, such as roads, water and schools.

“In 2003, they accepted and gave us light. Two years after, we got the light, they reduced the number of hours of electricity supply to six each day, but now, they have cut us off completely. We want them to restore constant electricity supply to us, and make concrete arrangements on how to renovate our dilapidated school.”

He wondered why the company abandoned a water project it started in the area, adding that the people were drinking polluted water.

However, Freeman said the youth would continue in the peaceful demonstration until the Italian oil giant meets the demands of the communities.

When contacted on the issues raised by the protesting youth from the five communities, NAOC authorities declined comments.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana