EPI PENGASAN Restates Commitment To Workers’ Welfare

The newly elected executive of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers Union,PENGASAN, Eleme Petrochemical, Indorama chapter have said that they would work with the management of the company to achieve corporate objectives.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after his re-election as the new chapter chairman of the union, Comrade Innocent Ugwunta said his re-election was a vote of confidence in his ability to lead the union.

Ugwunta who defeated two other contestants in the keenly contested election, said the new exco will not relent in its efforts in advancing the course of workers and achieving the statutory mandate of the company.

He said the workers deserve better representation in union leadership and stressed that issues bordering on workers welfare will be given top priority in the new dispensation.

He thanked the workers for their overwhelming support and cautioned against diversionary motives capable of derailing the objectives of the union.

Meanwhile, the newly elected financial secretary of the union, Comrade Fineman Ebiekpa described the election as free and fair and thanked the delegates for their show of maturity during the triennial conference.

Ebiekpa said he will adhere to the virtues of prudence and due process in the discharge of his duties. The newly elected financial secretary said that, over 300 delegates were accredited for the conference, which was presided over by national officers and state executive members of PENGASAN. Comrade Egwurugu in his remark, described the election as free and fair and commended members of the EPI chapter of PENGASAN for their proper conduct.

Teneh Beemene & Juliet Onyeamunam