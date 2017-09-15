Ekpeye Wrestling Competition Winners To Grab N1m

It was a clash of the titans at the grand finale of ETA Ekpeye wrestling competition organised by the Obuzor Vanguard in conjunction with Eze Ekpeye Logbo in Council.

The event which took place at Ahoada mini stadium in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State saw thousands of sports enthusiasts with dignitaries, including the Eze Ekpeye Logbo of Ekpeye land, His Majesty, Eze Flt. Lt. Robinson O. Robinson in attendance.

The royal father commended the organiser,High Chief Ikechukwu Obuzor for his dexterity in pushing for peace, unity and progress of Ekpeye Kingdom.

He noted that traditional wrestling is one of the rich cultural heritages of the Ekpeye people as it creates avenue for young men to exercise their energy and become useful in the society.

The monarch urged other respected indigenes of the Ekpeye Kingdom to always sue for peace and progress of the kingdom, stressing that posterity will always remember them.

Speaking earlier at the event, the leader of Obuzor Vanguard and the organiser of the wrestling contest, High Chief Ikechukwu Obuzor lauded the people for their solidarity, support and enthusiasm which created avenue for the kingdom to bubble once again after months of youth unrest.

Obuzor who is also the Ikegah Ekpeye Logbo said the wrestling was a success, and the five winners of the competition will be empowered and nurtured to stardom while a later date will be fixed to announce the overall champion.

According to him, the overall winner will go home with a star prize of N500, 000, while the second and third place winners will cart away the sum of N300, 000 and N200,000 respectively.

He equally said that winners will also be given scholarship up to university level and sponsor them to become international wrestlers.

The leader of Obuzor Vanguard however explained that the inability to announce the champion was as a result of Ogwu Ekpeye Festival which has just begun and the Ekpeye culture and tradition does not allow for wrestling during festival season.

“The traditional wrestling competition was a preparation ground for the forthcoming international wrestling championship scheduled to be host by the state government next year, and more wrestlers will spring up at the end of the competition.