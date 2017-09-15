Don Williams Dies At 78

Texas native and country singer, Don Williams is dead. A press release from the singer’s PR team confirms his death “after a brief illness” saying that funeral arrangements are pending. He died at the age of 78.
Don Williams who forged his own musical identity in the 1970s with a unique and low key style of country music that earned him “The Gentle Giant”, began his music career in the 1960s and had 17 number one country hits, with his biggest hit, “I believe in you” reaching the top of the country charts and number 27 on the list of 100.
Don is survived by his wife of 57 years and his two sons.
