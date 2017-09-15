Dana Air Gets IATA Membership

Dana Air, one of Nigeria’s indigenous airlines is now a member of International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The company’s Communications Manager, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa announced the new status of the airline in Lagos while briefing newsmen recently.

Ezenwa said that the IATA membership was coming two years after the airline passed its International Operations Safety Audit (IOSA) and was admitted into the association’s global safety registry.

The Tide source reports that IATA membership is open to airlines operating scheduled and non-scheduled air services that maintain an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration.

IATA now represents 275 airlines in over 117 countries.

The Accountable Manager, Dana Air, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo, while responding to the airline’s latest achievement, said membership of IATA was a significant milestone.

According to him, this demonstrates our level of professionalism and commitment to operational efficiency in terms of providing our guests with safe, seamless and world-class air transport service in Nigeria.

“Apart from the fact that this membership will further strengthen our relationship with other international airlines, we see it as an opportunity to take our amazing products to the global stage through interline and code-share agreements.

“You would recall that Dana Air is the first and only Nigerian airline to have undergone an operational audit conducted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

“Together with its foreign partners, which is the Flight Safety Group, we are determined to reinforce our strategic route network within and beyond Nigeria,” he said.

Mbanuzuo said that the airline, in furtherance of its much-vaunted customer- centric products, recently launched a Special Services Unit to attend to passengers with special needs and urgent complaints.

He said that the unit would also update passengers on current promos and benefits of Dana Miles at airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri.