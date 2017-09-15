Dakore Egbuson Bounces Back To Nollywood

For years, Nollywood screen goddness-Dakore Egbunson-Akande stayed off the movie scenes shortly after her celebrated marriage to Olumide Akande, son of Nigerian Billionarie, harry Akande. Now the actress has bounced back to acting as she has started working and got nomination for Best Actress at the African movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for her role in the movie entitled ‘50’.

On her long absence from the industry she said. “You know progression is important, I can’t keep on doing things at the same level, I need to progress, so I must leave the field for younger ones. I cannot be hustling now the way I used to hustle ten years ago. The upcoming ones should be given the space to do that. You hustle smart and not hard. ‘I’ve moved from Asaba movies (low budget movies) though it trained and made me.

The A-list Nollywood actress also said “I’m doing more cinema works and you know that kind of work is not as regular as the other. I’ve also been very picky about my works and what I lend my name and energy to. It can’t just be like when I was in all the films”.

On her good looks and advances from younger men, she had these words to share. “Them no dey toast me o!, them they mad? They know this is not a girl. There is a way you’d see a woman that is slim, trim fair and fine, but you’d also realize this woman isn’t my mate. They know so they don’t come near me. Yes, we would say hi from a distance and that’s as far as it would go”.

How about older men? “they’re not that bold, they know I am married, look at these rings, on my finger and you’d know they are big enough there’s no way you’d just want to do that. They just feel I can’t compete with that which is great kudos to Mr Akande.