Cleric Backs Call For True Federalism

The Bishop of Ogoni Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Solomon Gberegbara has called for true federalism by allowing the states to grow economically and politically at their own pace.

Bishop Gberegbara spoke during a special thanksgiving service organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the South- East Senatorial District for the last re-run elections at All Saints Anglican Church, Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area recently.

The Ogoni Diocese Bishop in a sermon titled, “Liberation from Captivity to Freedom”, stressed on the need to give states the opportunity to grow politically and economically saying he believes that would allow for development at all levels.

Gberegbara said a situation where the states, are tied to the federal amounts to neo-colonialism adding, “we don’t have freedom of choice. The nation’s parts are in social, political and economic captivity”.

He observed that states in the country are unique in history geography, religion and politics hence they should be allowed to grow at their pace and also unite for the overall interest of the country.

Bishop Gberegbara commended Governor Nyesom Wike and members of the PDP for thanking God who made all their efforts possible and ensured their successes.

On behalf of the Ogoni Christain Community, the Anglican Cleric lauded Chief Wike for the various projects sited in Ogoni land and also praised him for the rehabilitation of the Birabi Memorial Grammar School and Bori General Hospital.

He also commended him for the completion of Kpobie-Bodo Road and recent expansion of Sakpenwa-Bori Road, but however urged him to do more for the area.

Among the requests made by the Bishop include the dualisation and rehabilitation of Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Road, Gokana Street in Bori and construction of Classroom blocks for the Anglican Seminary.

He further appealed to the governor to sponsor members of the Ogoni Council of Churches on pilgrimages and removal of illegal occupants on the school premises located at the church compound.