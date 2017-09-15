Belema Oil’s Model For Community Participation

Determined to fight poverty and create wealth among the oil rich Niger Delta communities in Nigeria, an indigenous oil company, Belema Oil Producing Limited has launched a model that will fast- track rural development and create wealth in the Niger Delta region for its host communities. The model, introduced by the management of the company, is aimed, among other things at improving the living standard of people of the host communities as well as make them become active participants in oil explorations.

Unlike other international oil companies (IOCs), which have been in the region for many decades without their host communities feeling their presence, Belema Oil, which came into oil exploration business two years ago, has left significant foot prints in both human and infrastructural development in its host communities.

The model is established to penetrate the host communities and deliver lasting services to the people as well as make them an integral partner in the management of their God – given natural resources anchored on deliberate and sustained visionary leadership policy. This has in no measure earned the company, the people’s trust and confidence which is built on the company’s desirable programmes.

The indigenous oil firm which started operation in Kula Kingdom last year, has five oil fields where it currently operates. They include Idama Oil Field, Robertkiri Oil Field, Jokka Oil Field, India Oil Field and Belema-Belema North Field.

This public confidence reposed in the oil giant by the host communities came alive during an interactive session the company had with its host communities at Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, during the official presentation of the company’s model to the host communities. The interactive session was attended by community leaders, women, youth organisations from their operational areas as well as experts and other participants in the oil and gas sector.

Speakers at the interactive session commended the company for its human and infrastructural development policies for its host communities within the short period of its operation in the country in the oil sector dominated by international oil companies.

The various communities also lauded Belema Oil for the introduction of the company’s model, adding that the model as launched, has the capacity of changing the lives of the people as well as bringing the desired development to the host communities.

According to them, when the people are engaged by participating in the management of the oil firm in their area, they would see themselves as part of the owners of the business. Such partnership will promote and create a good working environment for business to thrive for both parties.

Speaking to journalists on the impact of the model to the host communities, His Royal Highness, the Amanyanabo of Ingeje Town, Barr Godson Egberekuro, described the model as the best thing that had ever happened to oil bearing communities in the Niger Delta region since oil was discovered in the area. He said the company had come to make a difference from what the international oil companies used to do in oil exploration business in the region. According to him, “the inclusiveness of the host communities as co-partners in the oil business was a departure from what oil companies used to do,” adding that such total community involvement will propel the confidence of the host communities to the oil firm. The integration of communities into the management of the company is commendable and this is the type of company we want to operate in Niger Delta communities and it’s our desire” , he stated.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Kula Kingdom Development Council, Sir Lolo Awara expressed the community’s appreciation to the company for its development programmes in the area. He added that the indigenous oil company through the introduction of the model has spoken to the entire world about its dedication in the development of its host communities.

Sir Awara averred that the host communities were satisfied with the model introduced, adding that the Belema Oil’s blue print will meet the yearnings of the communities in the Niger Delta region, especially the youths, because the company has made them integral partners in the management of the oil business in their region.

Earlier in the introduction of the model, the Founder of Belema Oil Producing Ltd, Jackrich Tein said that the company was willing and ready to integrate communities and youths into its programmes.

Represented on the occasion by the Deputy Managing Director, Pedro Biaz, the founder urged youths of the host communities to take advantage of the programmes to develop their skills that would make them employable in the oil sector.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Belema Oil, Boma Brown, who said that the company had mapped out strategies to end gas flaring in its catchment areas of operation, called for the deregulation of the oil sector to allow participation and competitiveness.