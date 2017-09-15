20,000 Ogonis Endorse Wike For 2nd Term …As RSG Restates Reliance On God For Success

In a massive show of support and endorsement, more than 20,000 Ogonis trooped to Government House, Port Harcourt, last Tuesday night, where they declared that Governor Nyesom Wike deserves a second term.

As the mammoth crowd of Ogoni people approached, the gates of the Rivers State Government House were thrown open.

They overwhelmed the 2,000-person capacity Banquet Hall and had to be moved to the Open Field of the Government House, where the governor addressed them.

The Ogoni supporters came all the way from Khana, Gokana, Eleme and Tai local government areas of the state.

They declared that they were impressed by the excellent performance of the governor, especially his development projects in Ogoniland.

Addressing the Ogoni supporters, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike assured that his administration will enhance development in Ogoniland.

He said: “Be assured that I will execute all the projects I promised the people of Ogoni. I am overwhelmed by this show of support. This massive support is a show of your appreciation of what we have achieved.

“We will tackle issues of development on a local-government-by-local-government basis. In this wise, I will meet with each of the four local government areas that make up Ogoniland”.

The governor said that the dialogue with the different Ogoni local government areas will lead to the implementation of projects on the peculiarities of each council.

In an interview, Senator Lee Maeba stated that the Ogoni people will stand with Wike up till 2023, because he has shown commitment to the development of the area.

Also speaking, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Sir Kenneth Kobani said Ogoni people were grateful that the Wike administration has lived up to their expectations.

Similarly, former Commissioner of Finance, Dr Fred Kpakol said that Ogonis embarked on the solidarity visit to show that they are totally in support of the governor.

He said: “Just to show that we are totally committed to Wike with an undiluted support. We just want to show that we are massively behind him. We will sustain the support to check what happened in the past elections when we voted massively for the PDP and by the use of the gun, they took away our victory. It will never happen again. This is a show of support for Governor Wike, that we are behind him come 2019”.

Former Commissioner for Community and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr John Bazia said the visit was a declaration that Ogoni is predominantly PDP.

“This to a large extent will prove to the world that the election that was rigged was not in the best interest of Ogoni people. This solidarity visit is a confirmation that Ogoni people have decided to be with Wike “, Bazia said.

An Ogoni Woman Leader, Chief Priscilla Vikue said that the Ogoni people are for Wike.

“We are for His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike and we are always for him. We will forever be with him. This is a total decision. It will be replicated across Ogoniland”, Vikue added.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the present administration will continue to give thanks to the Almighty God in all circumstances.

Banigo stated this in reaction to the Rivers South-East Senatorial District thanksgiving service of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the 2015 general elections, which took place at All Saints Anglican Church Cathedral in Bori, last Sunday.

In a statement in Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo said although the People’s Democratic Party was robbed of some of its seats, the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration will continue to deliver on its promises to the Rivers people.

“Everything works for the good of those who love God, despite what has happened, we give thanks to God, knowing that He allowed it to happen for us to draw lessons from it and be on our guard come 2019”.

“However, on our part, the Chief Nyesom Wike-led government remains unwavering in the bid to better the lot of the Rivers people”.

She said the state government will continue to give gratitude to the Almighty God for His goodness and mercies towards Rivers State, and called on the citizenry to continue to keep the peace and support the government.