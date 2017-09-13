Youth Decry Lack Of Projects In Rivers Community

Obolo youth in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have decried the lack of infrastructural development projects in their community and pleaded with the state government to come to their aid.

President of Andoni Youth Leaders and Stakeholders Forum, Hon. Mkpon Amon Ijonama who made the appeal in Port Harcourt last Monday, noted that the federal government and multi-national companies operating in the area have deliberately neglected Obolo land despite her financial contributions to the national and state coffers.

Ijonama regretted the injustices done to the people saying that they would not continue to fold their hands and watch oil companies pollute, debase and wantomly destroy the eco-system and means of occupational survival of the Obolo people.

According to him,’ the people of Obolo are completely alienated from the state capital and other major cities as there are no road networks and bridges linking the community to others in the mainland.

He expressed sadness that Obolo is not connected to the national grid, adding that there are no standard hospitals to treat complicated health related matters in the area.

”No portable water, no single institution of higher learning and no commercial bank to save and transact businesses”, he said.

He, however, appealed to multinational companies operating in Obolo to provide infrastructure that wouldattract development to the area, explaining that the youth of Obolo are determined to attract development to its land by bringing all sons and daughters of Obololand together.

“We are planning to give out meritorious awards, on November 5, to indigenes of Obolo that have distinguished themselves in various sectors in the society. We are using the event as a platform to galvanise our people towards the development of Obolo land,” he said.