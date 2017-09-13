Traffic Laws Enforcement: Activist Accuses FRSC Of Bias

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer and civil rights activist, Mr. Chinonye Okoha has flayed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) over its alleged bias in favour of the rich and wealthy in the enforcement of traffic laws.

Okoha who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Monday condemned the corps for compromising the safety of the ordinary and less-privileged people.

He said that one would find a preponderance of taxis and buses without headlamps, trafficators and brake lights, among others, yet, they ply the roads without booking by road safety officials.

Okoha noted that in spite of the fact that the rickety vehicles posed danger to the users, they also posed danger to other road users.

He expressed regrets that the members of the corps were less concerned about road users’ safety but were rather more concerned about booking the rich and making returns to government in order to keep their jobs.

He opined that it would be better if the road safety officials were made a part of the traffic arm of the police.

According to him, “having a road safety unit does not make sense, it is only a duplication of roles. The commuter faces the police checking vehicle particulars as well as driver’s licence and the police do the same.

Okoha also expressed regrets that safety on the roads had not improved since the establishment of the corps.

Chidi Enyie