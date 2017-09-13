SEMA Distributes Relief Materials To Disaster Victims

The Ebonyi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said last Monday that it had assisted victims of various disasters in the state with cash and relief materials worth over N300 million.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Mr Ken Ozioma disclosed this to newmsen in Abakaliki.

Ozioma said SEMA offered the assistance in conjunction with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Refugee Commission (NRC).

He said the victims of land disputes, flood and fire were given some bags of cements, roofing sheets, ceiling boards, moulded blocks and farm implements.

The executive secretary said that the flood which occurred in the state affected both the urban and the rural areas.

Ozioma said that most of the affected local government areas had benefited from the first and second tranches of the intervention.

“Ebonyi has experienced flood and communal crises in the recent times but the State and the Federal Governments have not relented in their efforts to assist the victims.

“Many local government areas in the state have benefited from the magnanimity of the state government which aims to cushion the effect of the disasters,” Ozioma said.

He, however, advised the residents to promptly report any disaster that occurred in their areas to enable the agency to tackle the problem appropriately.