Security: CP Harps On Police, Publishers’ Synergy

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Danmallam Mohammed last Monday called for cooperation between the police and publishers on security enlightenment of the people in the state.

Danmallam made the call in Enugu while receiving copies of The SpyNews newspapers from the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Ebere Amaraizu.

He said that publications carrying stories and events of the police and other sister security agencies would help keep the people informed on current security issues affecting their daily lives.

The commissioner described “The SpyNews” newspaper as an instrument for bridging communication gap between the police and the good people of the state.

“Kudos to the publisher of the The SpyNews Publications for this wonderful piece that will enlighten our people on security consciousness better.

“The publication is coming at the right time to assist in the proper education of people at the grassroots on safety and security of their lives and environment.

“ The Police Command in Enugu State will partner The SpyNews publishers to take security tips, police distress numbers and social media addresses,he said.

The police commissioner said the cooperation would also take ‘’crime and security stories as well as events to our stakeholders and the rural populace.’’

Earlier, the PPRO noted that The SpyNews newspaper was meant to reach out to the people at the grassroots and inform them about their safety and whom to call during emergency.

He said the publication would equip the public with information that would make them remain proactive in security matters and in fighting crime and criminality in their areas.

Reports says that The SpyNews publications is being published in partnership with the Police Public Relations Department of the state Command and Currentplus Press, Enugu.

The partnership also includes the monthly publication of “The Spy’’ magazine.