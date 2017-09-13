RSG Hands Over Reconstructed Secondary School To Etche LGA

The Rivers State Government has commissioned and handed over the reconstructed Government Secondary School, Umuola in Etche Local Government Area to the local government council and community leaders.

The Executive Chairman of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Ven Fyneface Akah commissioned the project and handed it over on behalf of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, recently.

Commissioning the reconstructed school, the governor directed the board to ensure the upgrade of schools in rural communities across the state.

Akah quoted the governor as saying: “Previous administrations developed schools along the road and in the city, but we have a charge from the governor to develop schools in rural areas.

“That is the reason this school benefitted from these facilities. They have potable water, electricity, quality seats and good classrooms to learn”.

He said that the state government has played its part by upgrading the school.

He charged the community leaders to provide security for the facilities so that children from the area would benefit from the reconstructed schools.

The Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board stated that all the schools scheduled for reconstruction in Etche Local Government Area have been completed.

He said their furnishing would be completed before the resumption of schools.

On the reconstruction of schools in Omuma Local Government Area, the chairman said that the schools in the area would be completed one week into the resumption of schools.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Etche Local Government Area, Egbuchelem Ebereonwu commended the Rivers State Government for delivering on the pledge to reconstruct schools in the area.