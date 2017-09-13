PDP Hails RSG’s Strides On Projects, Governance

The Chairman of Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah has again commended the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over what he described as solid and landmark achievements across the State particularly in Ogoniland.

While reacting to a special thanksgiving service in Bori, headquarters of Ogoniland, last Sunday, Obuah expressed appreciation to God for the success of the re-run elections in the state notwithstanding the macabre dance certain undemocratic elements turned the exercise into.

The state PDP chairman noted with pride that Governor Nyesom Wike has impressively kept faith with the yearnings and expectations of the Ogonis within the two years he has spent in office.

He listed Wike’s landmarks in Ogoniland to include the dualisation of Saakpenwa–Bori–Kono Road which transverses the three Ogoni local government areas of Tai, Khana and Gokana; completion of Kpopie/Bodo Road; reconstruction and equipment of General Hospital, Bori; the reconstruction and upgrading of Birabi Memorial Grammar School (BMGS), Bori to a model college; general renovation of schools in the Ogoni communities and the appointment of Ogoni sons and daughters into positions of trust in his administration.

Obuah described those who feign ignorance of the laudable achievements of the Wike-led administration as the real enemies of Ogoni people.

He thanked the people of Ogoni for the warm reception accorded the state chief executive during the church service, and noted with pride the resilience of the Ogoni people against the plot and threats of some self-seeking politicians, whom he said, were bent on thwarting Ogonis’ collective will for their own personal interests.

Obuah, while reassuring them of greater government presence and development projects in Ogoni, also enjoined them to remain steadfast in their support for the PDP.

“Your indomitable spirit is not in doubt. We are grateful to you for believing in us and we pledge not to disappoint you. In the days ahead, more developmental projects will be extended to all nooks and crannies of Ogoni because you do not deserve anything less,” Obuah said.

“The decision is now yours whether to remain with the democratic forces led by our amiable Governor, ‘Mr. Project’, Chief Nyesom Wike or drown with the visionless APC”, Obuah added.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana