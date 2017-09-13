NYG: Anambra Threatens To Pull Out Of Competitions

Anambra Karate Coach, Godwin Okoro has said he might pull his team out of national competitions over what he called ‘deliberate effort to frustrate him’ by officials.

Okoro said this after two of his fighters, Nnadozie Blessing(-50kg) and Amarachi Nwafor (55kg) exited the competition at the first and second rounds at the ongoing National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin on Monday.

He said while Nnadozie’s fight with Delta State’s Ogene Waguru was abruptly ended in favour of her opponent, Nwafor’s point against Vanessa Hart of FCT was denied her.

Okoro said it was unfair to victimise his team, which took the first position in recent national competitions and represented Nigeria at the African Youth Karate championship in Cotonou, Benin Republic in August.

“I do not know why officials are treating us this way, maybe because we always win, or because I don’t have anybody to speak for me.

“If they do not want us to compete again they should tell us, you can see the general reaction to this injustice,” he said.

Also speaking on the officiating, a former Karate fighter, Blessing, said the decisions were not good for the growth of the game.

“We played this game in the past, we want to see these children compete fairly and the best emerge.

“The decision against Anambra was unfortunate and it’s clear to everybody here.

Reacting to the complaint, a member of the jury, Emma Metu, said there were observed issues in the officiating.

Metu said Youth Games was for talent discovery, noting that the coaches’ decision would not affect the rating of athletes.

He said the federation body would sit to review some of the decisions to forestall confusions while urging coaches to stay calm.