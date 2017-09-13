‘Nigerian Children At Risk Of Parasitic Worms’

A United Nations based humanitarian organisation, Evidence Action has said that Nigeria has one of the World’s largest population of children at risk of parasitic worms.

The Director, Deworm the World Initiative, of the organisation, Grace Holister revealed this at the Rivers State’s school-based Deworming progreamme in Port Harcourt recently.

Holister explained that parasitic worms were those that stay in the human system and depends on it for its survival, adding that they constituted a larger proportion of ill-health particularly in children resulting from their feeding and playing habit with the soil.

Holister said, “Nigeria has one of the world’s largest populations of children at risk of parasitic worms but treatment is safe, readily available and highly scalable by leveraging the education system.

The Evidence Action Deworm the World Initiative Director restated the organisation’s readiness to partner with the state government in ensuring that children within the age bracket were free from the worms and improve in their learning.

“Evidence Action is pleased to support Rivers State’s efforts to improve children’s health and education by scaling up deworming”, she stated.

Also speaking, State programme Manager, Evidence Action, Joseph Kumbur maintained that the organization was committed to ensuring that children grow up healthy and without worms stating that the state’s deworming data would be confirmed and progressed for better future workings.

Lady GodKnows Ogbulu