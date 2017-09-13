‘Nigeria, Team To Beat At WAFU Cup’

Former Nigerian international, Nduka Ugbade has said that the Super Eagles are the team to beat at the ongoing 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The Super Eagles defeated Sierra Leone 2-0 in their first match of the tournament, thanks to two goals from Osas Okoro and Moses Peter at Cape Coast Stadium on Monday.

Ugbade feels that Nigeria’s recent performance in their 4-0 victory over Cameroon in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo was enough boost to the Super Eagles squad at the WAFU Cup of nations.

“Defeating Cameroon in Nigeria 4-0 and drawing them 1-1 in Younde is enough boost for the team, it shows the team is good”, Ugbade said to newsmen in Lagos.

“Again, such a feat is capable of putting fear in any of the teams in West Africa because everyone knows the strength of Cameroon in football”.

The Super Eagles have qualified for the tournament’s group stage contest that will see eight teams divided into two groups of four teams.

Nigeria won the 2010 WAFU Cup of nations title as tournament hosts. They defeated Senegal 2-0 in the final at the MKO Abiola Stadium.