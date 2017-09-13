LG Boss Rescues Two Female Kidnap Victims

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon. Egbuchulem Ebereonwu at the weekend rescued two female kidnap victims in Ikem, Akwukabi community in the State.

The two female victims who hail from Anambra State were allegedly kidnapped and dumped in a bush in Ikem village for more than two weeks before the intervention of the CTC Chairman and security agents in the local government area.

The Tide learnt that it was during the meeting the chairman had with members of the community that he informed them of the incident and mandated them to ensure that the girls were released unconditionally.

It was further gathered that during the meeting, the chairman ordered his security attaches to arrest one of the community youth suspected to be among the gang and added that the arrest of the youth led to the release of the two girls after the local government boss and his entourage had left the community.

A source from the community told The Tide that the people were shocked that such incident happened without anybody knowing. He alleged that some boys from neighbouring villages connived with some of their youths to commit the crime.

According to the source, it was when the meeting was over that the community mobilised all the youths and men to comb the entire bush and arrested one of the suspects from the neighbouring village and ordered the girls be released.

Bianca Oriaku