Institute Tasks NASS On Passage Of Building Code

The Nigeria Institute of Builders (NIOB), FCT branch, has urged the National Assembly to ensure a quick passage of the National Building Code for proper regulation of the sector.

The FCT Chairman of NIOB, Mr James Ogbagha, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen last week in Abuja.

Ogbagha said that the code had been in existence since 2016, but lacked the necessary framework to give the desired backing needed to regulate the sector and curb quackery.

He decried the inability of the institute to regulate the building sector due to the outdated code, adding that it contributed to the existence of quackery in the profession.

“Without the law and enforcement, we are just like a dog that can only bark but cannot bite. Where there are no laws there are no frameworks.

“In order to help ourselves, we do site monitoring without actually implementing anything. There is no law to back our action, so, anybody can arrest us for encroachment.

“Until we have the National Building Code passed, we cannot do anything. That is why we have cases of building collapse without sanctions”, the expert said.

Ogbagha noted that though the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), had been charged with regulation of practice in the profession as well as issuance of licenses, it was not sufficient.

“CORBON is also limited to its members and can only bring them to book by sanctioning them when they err, probably by withdrawing licenses or blacklisting defaulters.

“We strive to maintain quality delivery of projects by engaging in monitoring of building projects periodically as they come up.

“Though we do not have good member strength to monitor every site, periodically we go round to monitor projects and constructions which are going on in the FCT.

“We want to prevent the ugly incidence of collapse, it is better we prevent it than go for curative measures”.

He attributed cases of abandoned projects to the inability of people to engage professionals who build with proper budget planning and programmes in mind to ensure completion.

According to him, when this planning is lacking from the onset, you have uncompleted projects.

He stressed the need to embrace professionalism and make adequate provision to fund whatever project embarked on.