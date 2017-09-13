Govs’ Forum’s Media Aide Debunks Military Invasion Report

Director, Media and Communications of South East Governors Forum, Mr Michael Udah has denied media reports credited to him as saying that the body condemns the alleged military invasion of some parts of the South East region, describing it as “pure fabrication, unfounded and falsehood”.

Udah made the denial in a press statement he signed and made available to journalists yesterday in Enugu.

He said: “I have observed with dismay recent reports in the media – online and mainstream – on the South East Governors Forum, which at best could pass as pure fabrications, unfounded and falsehoods. It is sad that in one of those reports, quotes and assertions which I didn’t make were attributed to me.

“ I, therefore, state categorically that I, Michael Ike Udah did not tell any reporter or media organizations that the South East governors condemned the alleged military invasion of some parts of the South East.

“What I told Mr Peter Okutu, a reporter with the Vanguard newspaper over the telephone was that the South East governors were working to bring about a peaceful atmosphere in the South East zone and the entire country; and that the governors were doing this by consulting with stakeholders and organizations.

Udah, a former chief press secretary to ex- Governor Peter Obi of Anambra state, added that he told the reporter that “in reaction to the recent developments, they have conveyed a meeting for September 15, 2017.

They have also set up a 7-man committee to investigate the issue and report to them on the day of the meeting.

That the South East governors are also in contact with the military and other authorities with a view to ensuring the prevalence of peace in the country.

He noted that “as part of the ongoing misinformation in the media on the South East Governors Forum, an online news platform,igbere news.com recently fabricated a report that South East governors met in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State where they condemned the killing of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Meanwhile, the police in Enugu says it has begun a full scale investigations into the incident of explosion at the scrap site of the former New Artisan Market in Enugu, which damaged some vehicles and a restaurant.

It was learnt that an explosion allegedly occurred at the above mentioned location last Monday, at about 8pm.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Enugu, said “the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained and no life was lost.

“However,the incident is alleged to have caused minor destruction in a nearby food shop including two vehicles parked near the said shop.

He said “the state command has advised good people of the state particularly residents of the axis not to entertain fear or panic but to go about their normal lawful business as all hands are on deck by the command working in partnership with relevant sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders for a safe and secured Enugu state and its environs.