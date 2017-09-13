FMC Targets 100 Pharmacists For Training

Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi last Monday said was set for skills development workshop for over 100 pharmacists across health facilities in the state for quality healthcare service delivery.

The Head, Pharmacy Centre, FMC, Dr Sabi’u Adamu, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Keffi, Keffi Local Government area of the state.

Adamu said that the five-day training titled “Clerkship Skills Development Workshop: Advanced Pharmacotherapy and Hands on Pharmaceutical Care Provision.”would begin on Sept. 12 to September 15 at the centre, adding that it would bring together pharmacists within the centre and across health facilities in the state.

He said “the training is for pharmacists in quality health care service delivery by equipping them with knowledge that will improve the health of patients.

“They will be trained on new modern techniques of pharmacy as we are aware that modern form of pharmacy is now pharmaceutical care which places emphasizes on patients care.

“Before now, it is only on drug administration but now it also include patients’ care as pharmacists need to be interested in what happens to patients after drug administration.”

The pharmacy head advised patients against patronising unregistered drug stores, saying “patients must patronise only registered pharmacists; they need to buy their drugs from the pharmacy unit of the hospital in the interest of their health and to avoid buying sub standard drugs.”

He further stated that the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) introduced by Dr Joshua Giyan, the Medical Director of the centre, had yielded fruitful results through improved revenue and availability of drugs.

He commended Dr Giyan for the stride, which he said had impacted positively on the lives of patients and staff of the centre.