Firm Floats Scholarships For Host Communities

The management of Belema Oil has instituted an annual scholarship programme for 600 indigenes of its host communities, even as the Rivers State Government has praised the company for its excellent community relations programme.

Belema Oil which announced the scholarships at the introduction of Belema Model Host Communities/Interactive session in Port Harcourt said that the scholarship scheme which took effect from September this year also included foreign scholarships for post graduate students.

The President and Founder of Belema Oil, Mr. Jack-Rich Tein said that the Belema Oil model is to ensure community inclusiveness and participation in its operations.

Mr. Tein who was represented by the Deputy Managing Director, Engr. Pedro Diaz said that the company is engaging its host communities in aspects of employment and skills acquisition, while some will be engaged as contractors.

He said that the proposal was to enable the people to benefit from their God-given resources.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Belema Oil, Engr. Boma Brown said that the management of the company is passionate over the development of communities in the Niger Delta.

Engr. Brown also described the emergence of Belema Oil as historic, stressing that the management is out to ensure full participation and integration in the running of the company.

According to him, the programme was to make oil producing communities a centres of excellence, adding that this would create opportunities for the people to export their skills to other parts of Nigeria.

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Sir. Samuel Ibemeru said that the company has raised the bar in its corporate social responsibilities.

Ibemeru however urged the communities to sustain the prevailing peace in the state, stressing that the present administration needs peace to develop the state.

He also urged the people to see Belema oil as one of their own as the company is the first indigenous oil company to initiate programmes that will uplift the conditions of its host communities.