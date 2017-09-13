Dickson Lauds Accreditation Of NDU Courses

The Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson has applauded the leadership of the state-owned Niger Delta University (NDU) for its achievements including securing full accreditation for 10 of its academic programmes following the release of N200 million by the state government for the purpose.

Dickson made the commendation when the Acting Vice Chancellor of NDU, Prof. Samuel Edoumiekumo went to present to him the 2017 May/June National University Commission (NUC) Accreditation report at the Executive Council Chambers of Goverment House, Yenagoa.

While assuring the NDU of the government’s support to achieve academic excellence, the governor directed Prof. Edoumiekumo to liaise with the state Ministry of Education for the approval of the balance of N21 million out of the N221 earlier approved for the institution.

His words: “This government will spare no effort and resources in working with the university team in ensuring that NDU becomes one of the best universities in the country.”

Governor Dickson, who urged Bayelsa students seeking admission into universities to consider NDU, as their choice described it as a first class tertiary institution, which has the full backing of the state government.

Presenting the report, Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Samuel Edoumiekumo said it was the first time in the history of the institution that it has achieved such a feat in the accreditation of its programmes.

He listed Law, Medical Laboratory Science and Mechanical Engineering as some of the programmes that were given full accreditation.