Court Hears Delta Assembly Deputy Clerk’s Suit, Today

The Federal High Court 1, Asaba, presided over by Justice Okon Abang will today entertain the first hearing in a suit No.: FHC/ASB/C8/56/2017 to challenge the alleged illegal appointment of Barr. Aghoghovia Otto as the Deputy Clerk of the Delta State House of Assembly in violation of the Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission Law of 2013.

The plaintiffs, Barr. Ferdinand Okoh and Hon. Kema Augustine Egenu are challenging the appointment of Mr. Otto Aghoghophia (3rd defendant) as Deputy Clerk of the Delta state House of Assembly by the Speaker (1st defendant) and subsequent confirmation by the House of Assembly (2nd defendant) in total violation of Section 13 (3) of the Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission law, 2013 which prescribes that the person to be appointed Deputy Clerk of Delta State House of Assembly shall not have less than 14 years working experience in the House and not below Salary Grade Level 14.

Recall that erstwhile impeached Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya and the leadership of the legislature had allegedly subverted laid down laws of the House by unilaterally appointing Barr. Aghoghovia Otto as the new Deputy Clerk, thereby setting aside experience and qualification to hold such office.

The suit is, therefore, praying the court to set aside the purported appointment and confirmation as well as an order of injunction restraining the 3rd defendant (Otto Aghoghophia) from parading himself as the Deputy Clerk of Delta State House of Assembly.

The suit filed by the plaintiffs’ counsel, Simon Ngbakor insisted that the 3rd defendant (Otto Aghoghophia) is unqualified, inexperienced and not competent to hold the office of the deputy clerk in respect of the qualification or criteria of would-be deputy clerk of Delta State House of Assembly.

It revealed that the 3rd defendant (Otto Aghoghophia) was employed as a staff of the House of Assembly on March 1, 2004 with 13 years working experience, and that the 1st defendant (Speaker) and the 2nd defendant (House of Assembly) acted in error.

The plaintiffs’ counsel in the originating summons filed at the Federal High court, Asaba, urged the Court to declare that the actions of the 1st defendant (Speaker) in appointing the 3rd defendant (Otto Aghoghophia) and his subsequent confirmation as deputy clerk by the 2nd defendant (House of Assembly) are ultra vires, illegal, null and void abinitio as same violates the clear provisions of Section 13 (3) of the Delta state House of Assembly Service Commission law, 2013.

