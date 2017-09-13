‘Academy Capable Of Producing Tennis Stars’

Head Coach, Alakoro Table Tennis Academy, Nasiru Bello, yesterday in Lagos said the outfit was capable of producing outstanding players that could make the nation proud in international championships.

Bello told newsmen that the academy was established in February this year to provide free training for budding tennis talents.

According to him, the academy is an affiliate of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) and conducts regular training sessions for tennis talents at the Knock-Up Hall of National Stadium, Lagos.

“The academy identifies raw talents that are subjected to thorough training so that our vision of coming up with formidable players for the country can be achieved.

“Some of them are talented and some have flare for the game and we really want to encourage them.

“I was privileged to enjoy such free training in my developmental stage under the mentorship of Coach Muftau Oduntan in the 1970s which I am trying to replicate,” he said.

He said that the academy was still open to young players in the mini-cadet (7 – 11 years), cadet (12 – 15 years) and junior (16 – 18 years) categories.

He added that the daily training was rescheduled to Saturdays and Sundays following schools resumption and urged parents and schools to register their wards.