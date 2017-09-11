Wike To FG: Resolve Electoral Frauds

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on the APC-led Federal Government to address the massive electoral irregularities imposed by the administration on Nigerians, rather than focus on fighting hate speeches with fluid definition.

Governor Wike said though he has respect for the person of President Muhammadu Buhari , the truth remains that the present administration has failed Nigerians through lack of meaningful projects delivery.

The governor who spoke during the Special Thanksgiving Service for PDP candidates of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District yesterday at All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Bori, said that Rivers people will resist any attempt to rig the 2019 elections.

He said: “Whether it is Army or Police, what happened during the rerun will not happen in 2019. We cannot fold our arms. God has given us the opportunity to defend ourselves “

The governor added: “I have respect for the President. He is the President of all Nigerians and not of a political party. But the country is stagnant. There is no development going on.

“All you are hearing about the fight against corruption is a mere survival trick by a non-performing government. The only story they have is Diezani. Even that story will soon end “.

The governor stated that he will continue to say the truth whether or not the Federal Government defines it as hate speech. According to him, hate speech is used to suppress the ability of the people to resist the evils being by the APC Federal Government.

Commenting on projects in Ogoniland, Governor Wike stated that his administration has kept his promise to the people. He assured them that more projects will be delivered in the next two years.

Earlier, Senator Olaka Nwogu who spoke on behalf of the PDP Candidates for the Rivers South-East Senatorial District, said if elections in the area were based on the results from the field, PDP would have won all the seats.

He regretted that violence and deaths were visited on the people by the security forces as they stole the mandate of the people.

The Former Federal Lawmaker declared that all the communities of the district have endorsed Governor Wike for a second term on the strength of his performance and projects.

In his sermon , Anglican Bishop of Ogoni Diocese, Rt Rev. Solomon Gberegbara noted that is the will of God that people should prosper and be liberated.

The Thanksgiving Service attracted PDP Leaders from all the Local Government Areas of the Senatorial District.