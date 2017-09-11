Wike To FG: Resolve Electoral Frauds

R-L: Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, his Deputy, Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ikuinyi -Owaji Ibani , former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia and former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, during the Thanksgiving Service for Rivers South-East PDP candidates at the All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Bori, yesterday.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom  Wike, has called on the APC-led  Federal Government to address the massive electoral irregularities imposed by the administration on Nigerians, rather than focus on fighting hate speeches with fluid definition.
Governor Wike said though he has respect for the person of President Muhammadu Buhari , the truth  remains that the present administration  has failed Nigerians through lack of meaningful projects delivery.
The governor who spoke during the Special Thanksgiving Service for PDP candidates of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District yesterday at All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Bori,  said that Rivers people will resist any attempt  to  rig the 2019 elections.
He said: “Whether it is Army or Police, what happened during the rerun will not happen  in 2019. We cannot fold our arms.  God has given us the opportunity  to defend  ourselves “
The governor added: “I have respect  for the President. He is the President of all Nigerians and not of a political  party. But the country is stagnant.  There is no development  going on.
“All you are hearing about the fight against  corruption  is a mere survival trick by a non-performing government.  The only story  they have is Diezani.  Even that story will soon end “.
The governor stated that he will continue  to  say the truth whether or not the Federal Government  defines  it as hate speech.  According to him, hate speech  is used to suppress the ability of the people to resist the evils being by the APC Federal Government.
Commenting on projects in Ogoniland, Governor Wike stated that his administration  has kept his promise to the people. He assured them  that more projects will be delivered in the next two years.
Earlier, Senator Olaka Nwogu who spoke on behalf  of the PDP Candidates for the Rivers South-East Senatorial District, said if elections  in the area were based on the results from the field, PDP would have  won all the seats.
He regretted that violence  and deaths were visited on the people by the security  forces  as they stole the mandate of the people.
The Former Federal Lawmaker  declared that all the communities  of the district have endorsed Governor Wike  for a second term on the strength  of his performance and projects.
In his sermon , Anglican Bishop of Ogoni Diocese, Rt Rev. Solomon Gberegbara noted that is the will of God that people should prosper and be liberated.
The Thanksgiving  Service attracted PDP Leaders from all the Local Government Areas  of the Senatorial District.

