Statistician Wants Human Dev In Measuring Economic Growth

A statistician, Dr Olusanya Olubusoye has urged the Federal Government to incorporate Human Development Index (HDI) in measuring the improvement of Nigeria’s economic progress.

Olubusoye gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the 3-day International Statistical Conference in Lagos while reacting to the GDP figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for the second quarter of 2017.

The figures released showed that Nigeria had moved out of economic recession.

“We over rely on GDP. Countries are no longer relying solely on GDP.

“There are other measures that have been developed to measure economic progress. Human Development Index (HDI) is one of them.

“Several countries including Australia have on their own come up with measures that are unique to them.

“They have collections of indicators which they have devised to measure their progress over time.’’

According to Olubusoye, who is the 2nd Vice President, Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA), GDP is an aggregate measure of economic activities in a country.

“Gone are the days, when countries rely solely on GDP as a measure of economic progress.

“For instance, if a country only engages in the production of alcohol, GDP can continue to increase so it is all about economic activities.

“At the global level, several initiatives and adjustments to GDP have been developed.

“For instance, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) developed the HDI to benchmark countries based on combined measurements of GDP per capital, health and education,’’ he said.

The statistician said that several countries had also taken initiatives to measure development and progress in a new and comprehensive way.

He urged the Federal Government to emulate Australia by developing its own mechanism for measuring the country’s economic growth development and progress.

“Measure of Australia’s Progress (MAP) is a project that identified the most important things for national progress and produced indicators that captured the spirit and aspirations for societal progress.’’

He urged the Federal Government to ensure that the issues measured would be relevant to the country’s progress and would also determine whether standard of living in Nigeria was improving.