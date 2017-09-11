RSG Sets Up Task Force On Unapproved Institutions …As Public Schools Resume, Today

The Rivers State Government says it has set up a task force to ensure compliance with the government’s directive on the shutdown of unapproved private schools in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Dagogo Hart disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

Hart stated that the directive on ban of some private schools in the state by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike still stands, adding that the effective date to enforce the ban was September 1, 2017.

The statement further warned that any private school that violates the state government’s directive will be severely sanctioned, and urged all affected schools to comply accordingly.

The statement also said that the Ministry of Education will commence the first term 2017/2018 academic session, today.

The statement, however, directed all principals of the junior secondary schools in the state to collect their placement list for Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1) and Senior Secondary School 1 (SSS1) from their zonal directors in the state Ministry of Education.

Bianca Oriaku